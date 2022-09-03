Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,076 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,248,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $156.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.44.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

