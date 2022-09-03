Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 993 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 273.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Shares of TGT opened at $164.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

