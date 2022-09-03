Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 416 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $33.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

