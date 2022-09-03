Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $263,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $106.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

