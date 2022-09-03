Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.95

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.16. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 2,289 shares traded.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $86.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

