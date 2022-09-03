Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.50–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$138.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.47 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

MTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,760. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

