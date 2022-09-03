Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $636.88

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 636.88 ($7.70) and last traded at GBX 650 ($7.85), with a volume of 21826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665 ($8.04).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Wednesday.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of £329.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3,175.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 685.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.86.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

See Also

