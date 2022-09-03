mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Shares Up 13.2%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.72. 8,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 10,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MECVF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

