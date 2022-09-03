MenaPay (MPAY) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

MenaPay (MPAY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $53,659.20 and $7.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

MenaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

