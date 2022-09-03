Metacoin (METAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $44.85 Million

Metacoin (METAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Metacoin has a total market cap of $44.85 million and $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032766 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00084602 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00041094 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “METACOIN is a project that focuses on expanding the Ecosystem by solving and improving problems that traditional cryptocurrency cannot overcome.The Hyperledger is a private blockchain that is central to the IBM and Linux foundation. Hyperledger is blockchain solutions developed by global IT companies and investment banks. Thus, it combines greater general-purpose and reliability than a blockchain developed by a single individual company.The official Metacoin ticker is “MTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “METAC” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Facebook | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

