MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0227 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

MGF stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

