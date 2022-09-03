MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0227 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
MGF stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $4.43.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
