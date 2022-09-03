MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:CXH opened at $7.47 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

