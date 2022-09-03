MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance
NYSE:CXH opened at $7.47 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
