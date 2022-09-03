MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,724.82

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 63.1% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $30,724.82 and $194.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00051375 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000206 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,899,562 coins and its circulating supply is 172,597,634 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

