Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Buys 400 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,025,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 300,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,506,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE TMO traded down $7.20 on Friday, reaching $543.55. The company had a trading volume of 796,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $565.76 and its 200 day moving average is $557.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.