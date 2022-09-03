Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.00. 5,744,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,747,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.39. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

