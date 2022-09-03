Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 291 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.06.

NYSE IQV traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $207.26. 862,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day moving average of $222.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

