MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $427.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008235 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $17.71 million and $427.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00236150 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005324 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00435930 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,861,216 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.