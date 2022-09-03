Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIROGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Miromatrix Medical Price Performance

Shares of MIRO stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. Miromatrix Medical has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miromatrix Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter worth $48,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

Further Reading

