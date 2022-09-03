Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.92 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01.

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.