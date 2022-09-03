Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.52

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.52 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.88). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 2,914,206 shares.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,575.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.52.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.