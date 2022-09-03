Mizuho Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

