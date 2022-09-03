Modefi (MOD) One Day Volume Tops $621,067.00

Modefi (MOD) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001939 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $621,067.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Modefi has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00085062 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,315,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Buying and Selling Modefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.