Moreno Evelyn V Acquires Shares of 1,068 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

