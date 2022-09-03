Moreno Evelyn V Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 607.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,520 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 119,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.13. 8,673,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,255,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

