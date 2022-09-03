Moreno Evelyn V Has $619,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.63.

LLY stock traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.33. 2,525,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,218. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

