Moreno Evelyn V Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $555.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,721. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.