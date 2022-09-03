Moreno Evelyn V Sells 2,427 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.33. 3,720,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,777. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

