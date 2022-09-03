Moreno Evelyn V Sells 415 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $2,510,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,839.5% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 124,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 120,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.6 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.01. The stock had a trading volume of 551,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,773. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ROK. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

