Moreno Evelyn V Takes $272,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Essex LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Starbucks by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,336,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,260,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

