MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market cap of $131,364.69 and $926.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00778761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

MotaCoin Profile

MotaCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,465,365 coins and its circulating supply is 55,259,119 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

