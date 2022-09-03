Mute (MUTE) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Mute (MUTE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Mute has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $100,198.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mute coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mute has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,722.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Mute Coin Profile

MUTE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

