My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 19.2% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $876,335.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges.
My DeFi Pet Coin Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
