My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 19.2% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $876,335.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00328882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015529 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

