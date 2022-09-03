Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Myers Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $18.71 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $682.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYE shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Myers Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Myers Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Myers Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

