NAFTY (NAFTY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $112,880.00

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. NAFTY has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NAFTY has traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar. One NAFTY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.
About NAFTY
NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.
NAFTY Coin Trading
