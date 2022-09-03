NAGA (NGC) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

NAGA (NGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One NAGA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. NAGA has a market cap of $6.81 million and $8,861.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022212 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (NGC) is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

