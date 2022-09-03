Nano Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $117.42 million and $2.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005101 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

