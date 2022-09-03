Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSSC. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $30.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 515,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.