Needham & Company LLC Boosts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $33.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NSSC. TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NSSC opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $30.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

