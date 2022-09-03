Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.