Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

