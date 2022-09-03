New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 84,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 410,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

