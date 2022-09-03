NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXRT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 187.65%.

In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

