Octopus Protocol Price Reaches $0.0014 (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Octopus Protocol has a market cap of $36,105.01 and $18,333.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00132171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034457 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022257 BTC.

About Octopus Protocol

Octopus Protocol is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octopus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

