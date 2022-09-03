Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.25)-$(0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $463-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.33 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,050,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,018. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.14. Okta has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $276.30.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.20.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,092,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,854,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Okta by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 389,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,789,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.