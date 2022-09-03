Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.843 billion to $1.861 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.95. 1,813,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,303. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

