Onex (TSE:ONEX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$65.18 and last traded at C$63.93. Approximately 102,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 148,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.