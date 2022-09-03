Oppenheimer Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $65.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $63.00 to $67.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $71.65.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,991 shares of company stock worth $1,208,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

