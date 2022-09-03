OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $232,394.72 and approximately $74,301.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00779238 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835720 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015612 BTC.
About OptionRoom
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
OptionRoom Coin Trading
