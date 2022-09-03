Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.85-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-10.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM traded down $9.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.89. 867,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,652. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

