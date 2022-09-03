Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM traded down $9.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.89. 867,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

