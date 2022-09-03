PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PagerDuty has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,322,840.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,322,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.04.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

